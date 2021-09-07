Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

