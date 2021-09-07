Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,632 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Masimo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109,026 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Masimo stock opened at $276.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.55. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $287.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

