Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.39.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

