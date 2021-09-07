Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

