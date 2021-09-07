Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,364,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,223 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 171,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 220.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 101.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

