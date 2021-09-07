MMA Asset Management LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 311,489 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93.

