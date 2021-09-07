MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.94. 12,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.61. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

