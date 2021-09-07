MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after buying an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,806,000 after buying an additional 392,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after buying an additional 483,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after buying an additional 1,001,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 25,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

