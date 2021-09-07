MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 8,406 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MMA Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

