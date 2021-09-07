Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

MODN stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Model N by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Model N by 77.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Model N by 107,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 54.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

