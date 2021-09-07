Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of MODN opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

