MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.06.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,887 shares of company stock worth $65,194,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

