Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,701 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 999,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 399,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 569,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 291,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

