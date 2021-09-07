Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

WMK stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

