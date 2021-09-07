Morgan Stanley Buys 19,449 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $398.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

GLAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

