Morgan Stanley Cuts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $12.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of YEXT opened at $13.03 on Friday. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Yext by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,401,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Yext by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 383,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

