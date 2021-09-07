Morgan Stanley Increases National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $56.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NNN. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. 13,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,862. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National Retail Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 69.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 114,698 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

