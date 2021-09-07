Morgan Stanley Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $221.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

