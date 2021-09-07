Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.