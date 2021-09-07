Morgan Stanley Sells 7,470 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IIIN opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

