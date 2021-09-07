Morgan Stanley Sells 90,057 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERUS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 354,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

ERUS stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

