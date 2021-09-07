MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.07% of MP Materials worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

MP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 24,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.23 and a beta of 4.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

