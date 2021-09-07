Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 377,741 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 268,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 64,354 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 124,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUR opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

