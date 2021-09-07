Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock worth $1,256,195,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.