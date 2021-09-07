Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

AEO opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

