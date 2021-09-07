Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

DEI opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.