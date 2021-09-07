Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,340 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of OrthoPediatrics worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,262 shares of company stock valued at $417,240. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

