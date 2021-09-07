MVL (MVL) Market Cap Achieves $256.98 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $256.98 million and $26.03 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00017138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00154743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.00764304 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,216,750,190 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

