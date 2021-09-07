MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

MYTE opened at $30.04 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

