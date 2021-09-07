MyWish Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $28,110.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00734890 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.