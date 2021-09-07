N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.68

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.68 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 55.85 ($0.73). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 54.65 ($0.71), with a volume of 345,699 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £251.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.02.

In other news, insider Rachel Izzard purchased 37,673 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.69 ($26,086.61).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

