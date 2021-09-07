Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.85 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $20.85 million and approximately $90,652.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,170.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.03 or 0.01433154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.64 or 0.00588590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00335229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00032932 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

