NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Up 35.4% Over Last Week

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $13.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00156263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00731223 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars.

