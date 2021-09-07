National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Purchases $29,439.52 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Glenn P. Reynolds bought 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NKSH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,822. The company has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. Analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 849.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.