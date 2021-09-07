Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 5,789 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.10% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $659,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

AOSL opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

