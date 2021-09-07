Navellier & Associates Inc Has $1.28 Million Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

