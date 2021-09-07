Navellier & Associates Inc Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Trinseo worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

NYSE TSE opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

