Navellier & Associates Inc Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 85,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $86.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

