Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.