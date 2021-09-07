Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,979,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

