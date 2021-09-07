Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 137.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $19.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $610.03. The stock had a trading volume of 229,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $598.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.41.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

