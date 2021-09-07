Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Down 5.3%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 790,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,301,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.18.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$166.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.