New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,808 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.