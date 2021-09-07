New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 1,880,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after buying an additional 1,733,088 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 75.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,375,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,505 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

