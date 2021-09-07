New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

