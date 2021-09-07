New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 111,901 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,475,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,589,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,073 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,947,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRA opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $69.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRA. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

