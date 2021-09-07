New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,830 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 190,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,365,000 after buying an additional 153,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

