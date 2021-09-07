Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

