NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $158,395.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060966 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00131530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00176279 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,125,754,468 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,522,359 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

