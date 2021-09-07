NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.27 Million

Brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce sales of $403.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.50 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $163.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 61,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,552. The company has a market cap of $839.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.